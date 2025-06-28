Nigeria’s Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has been unanimously elected as Chairperson of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Council, marking a historic first for the country since the body’s establishment.

The landmark election took place during the closing session of the 145th/146th WCO Council Meetings on Saturday, 28th June 2025, at the WCO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Adeniyi, who was appointed Comptroller-General by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu exactly two years ago in June 2023, succeeds Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service. His election marks a significant diplomatic win for Nigeria and Africa, as he becomes the first Nigerian to lead the WCO Council.

In his acceptance remarks, Adeniyi expressed deep appreciation to member administrations for the trust reposed in him. “This honour is not mine alone,” he said, “it reflects the collective progress of the Nigeria Customs Service and the transformative agenda we’ve pursued over the past two years.”

He pledged to uphold WCO’s values and lead the Council through a period of increasing complexity in global trade. “We are entering a critical phase where customs must balance facilitation with enforcement, and transparency with innovation,” he stated, while promising to promote equity, innovation, and deeper cooperation among member states.

Adeniyi also affirmed his commitment to the implementation of the WCO’s 2025–2028 Strategic Plan, which focuses on trade facilitation, digital transformation, cross-border security, and customs modernisation—particularly for developing countries.

The Chair of the Council provides leadership to the WCO Policy Commission and represents the organisation in global diplomatic fora, including engagements with the Private Sector Consultative Group, international donors, and multilateral trade bodies.

The election was followed by a symbolic handover ceremony during which the South African flag was lowered and Nigeria’s flag hoisted at WCO headquarters, drawing applause from delegates. The gesture was seen as a powerful recognition of Nigeria’s rising influence in global customs governance.

Observers believe Adeniyi’s elevation will strengthen Nigeria’s voice on key issues such as AfCFTA implementation, illicit trade suppression, and the integration of emerging technologies into customs operations across Africa and the Global South.

The World Customs Organization, made up of 185 member states, serves as the global standard-setting body for customs administration, with a mission to ensure effective, efficient, and coordinated customs procedures worldwide.

Under Adeniyi’s chairmanship, Nigeria is expected to take centre stage in shaping the future of global trade and customs enforcement.