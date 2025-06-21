‎Operatives of the special squad Nigerian Navy Ship Delta under Commodore Abdulazeez Zubairu have bust massive illegal refining sites in the Delta community of Obotebe, in Burutu local government area of the State.



‎‎The operation which was carried out by fourteen personnel in two gunboats and a speed boat, led to the uncovering and destruction of the Dumpsites used for illegal activities in the coastal community.

‎The NNS Delta commander commodore Abdulazeez Zubairu said it will no longer be business as usual for oil thieves, as the zero tolerant initiative of the Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla has been activated in his areas of operation.