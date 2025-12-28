Nigeria booked their place in the knockout stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite a tense late scare against Tunisia in Fes. The Super Eagles appeared to be cruising after building a commanding three-goal cushion, with Victor Osimhen opening the scoring before Wilfred Ndidi and Ade...

The Super Eagles appeared to be cruising after building a commanding three-goal cushion, with Victor Osimhen opening the scoring before Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman extended the lead midway through the second half.

With just over a quarter of an hour left, the contest looked settled.

Tunisia, however, refused to go quietly.

Montassar Talbi sparked hope for the Carthage Eagles by powering home a header from a Hannibal Mejbri free-kick, shifting the momentum late on.

That pressure intensified when a VAR check spotted a handball by Bright Osayi-Samuel, leading to a penalty that Ali Abdi calmly dispatched in the 87th minute.

The closing moments were frantic.

Tunisia pushed hard for an equaliser, coming agonisingly close when skipper Ferjani Sassi glanced a header just wide in stoppage time, while Ismael Gharbi also went close with a volley that drifted past the post.

Despite the late drama, Nigeria held firm to secure a vital win that lifts them to six points from two matches, guaranteeing top spot in Group C with one game still to play.

They will now meet a third-placed team from Group A, B or F in the last 16.

Tunisia remain on three points, ahead of Uganda and Tanzania, who are both on one after sharing a 1-1 draw earlier in the day.

Nigeria stay in Fes to face Uganda on Tuesday at 16:00 GMT, while Tunisia travel to Rabat to take on Tanzania at the same time.