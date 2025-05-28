Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo welcomed Venezuelan Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Alberto Castellar Padilla, in his Abuja office as part of a working visit intended to deepen bilateral aviation ties between the two countries.

The goal of the visit is to increase Nigeria’s airspace’s accessibility to international routes and promote greater global connectivity.

The strategic move by the Venezuelan administration to create direct aviation connection between Nigeria and Venezuela was the topic of discussion between the two envoys.

Venezuela’s national airline, CONVIASA Airlines, is ready and able to start direct flights to Nigeria right away, according to Ambassador Padilla.

He made a request for the Federal Government of Nigeria’s assistance and collaboration in order to guarantee a seamless and prompt launch of the service.

The proposal was praised by Nigeria’s Aviation Minister as a major step toward strengthening Nigeria’s aviation and diplomatic ties with South America.

In addition to highlighting the direct link’s economic and cultural significance, he pointed out that it would improve travel, trade, and interpersonal relationships between the two nations.

To fast-track the realization of this goal, the Minister immediately constituted a Joint Technical Committee comprising officials from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The committee is tasked with coordinating all necessary approvals and ensuring a seamless entry process for CONVIASA Airlines.

The meeting concluded with a mutual expression of commitment to work closely together to ensure the commencement of flight operations in the shortest possible time.