Nigeria has issued a strong appeal for the urgent ratification of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement and a significant increase in blue economy funding at the ongoing United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France.

Delivering Nigeria’s national statement on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said bold global action was critical to preserving ocean health for future generations.

The conference, jointly hosted by France and Costa Rica, has drawn representatives from over 120 countries under the theme: “Accelerating Action and Mobilising All Actors to Conserve and Sustainably Use the Ocean.”

Minister Oyetola reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 14, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. He noted that Nigeria, as a coastal nation, views the ocean as a vital source of natural capital, food security, jobs, and sustainable livelihoods.

He confirmed that Nigeria has signed the BBNJ Agreement and has already commenced the ratification process. He stressed the importance of the agreement’s full implementation — particularly the goal of designating at least 30 per cent of the world’s oceans as Marine Protected Areas by 2030 — as a crucial step towards meeting global biodiversity targets.

However, he warned that success will depend on the creation of robust enforcement and monitoring frameworks that deliver tangible ecological results.

Demonstrating regional leadership, Oyetola revealed that Nigeria had played a central role in coordinating West African nations to develop a proposal for a highly protected High Seas Marine Protected Area in the Convergence Zone of the Canary and Guinea Currents.

In line with the conference’s goals, he pledged Nigeria’s support for the adoption of the draft Nice Ocean Action Declaration and Plan, and called on development partners and investors to provide both technical support and financial resources to enable ocean-focused innovation in developing nations.

“The need for blue finance and marine science transfer has never been greater,” Oyetola said, adding that such contributions would help drive sound policymaking and support sustainable ocean-based sectors.

He also outlined a range of domestic efforts being undertaken to strengthen ocean governance in Nigeria. These include:

A National Blue Economy Policy to promote ocean-sector diversification;

A national roadmap for BBNJ treaty ratification and implementation ;

Revision of Nigeria’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan ;

A National Policy on Marine Plastic Pollution ;

Enhanced hydrographic surveys and maritime charting in the Gulf of Guinea.

Minister Oyetola reaffirmed Nigeria’s resolve to combat transboundary marine threats such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, marine dumping, and poor data collection. He emphasised the need for regional collaboration to improve ocean monitoring and bolster maritime capacity.

In closing, he called on all countries to act urgently and decisively in protecting ocean resources and achieving SDG 14, noting that the path forward must be driven by “political will, scientific rigour, and global cooperation.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres echoed the call for urgent action, warning that the world’s oceans are “under unprecedented strain,” bearing the brunt of climate change, pollution, and overfishing.

Nigeria’s delegation to the conference includes Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Olufemi Oloruntola; Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola; Managing Director of NIWA, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji; Director of Maritime Safety and Security, Mr Babatunde Bombata; and Director of Fisheries, Mr Wellington Omoragbon.