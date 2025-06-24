In a bold move to cement Nigeria’s position as a global hub for arts, culture, and tourism, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has launched a groundbreaking digital platform: www.nigeriaeverywhere.com.

Described as a “living, breathing expression of our national identity” by the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, the platform offers a vibrant, interactive gateway into Nigeria’s cultural heritage, artistic innovation, and tourism opportunities. It is a core part of the Ministry’s Destination 2030 initiative, which seeks to transform Nigeria into a premier global destination for creative and cultural excellence.

“This platform gives our culture, creativity and heritage a digital stage to shine on the world map,” Musawa said. “It embodies President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places human capital, creativity and national pride at the centre of inclusive growth.”

Features of the New Platform Include:

Interactive Cultural Map : Showcasing Nigeria’s rich landmarks, heritage sites and cultural destinations.

‘Explore’ Section : Highlighting traditional and contemporary Nigerian arts, music, fashion and more.

Project Spotlights : Documenting the Ministry’s key initiatives and achievements.

‘Share Your Naija’ : A storytelling space for users to upload photos, videos and personal cultural experiences.

News and Events Hub : Real-time updates on cultural trends, festivals and policy developments.

D30 Data Platform (launching late 2025): A comprehensive data tool to drive policy, attract investment and empower the creative economy with analytics and insights.

The Ministry says the platform will also serve as the official digital home for Detty December, Nigeria’s internationally renowned end-of-year cultural celebration, with access to schedules, exclusive content, and city-by-city events.

Targeted at both local and international audiences, the initiative supports tourism growth, diaspora engagement, and investor attraction into Nigeria’s booming creative sectors.

Musawa praised the innovation as a testament to Nigeria’s readiness to lead Africa’s cultural resurgence. “For every Nigerian at home or abroad, and for everyone curious about the soul of this nation, NigeriaEverywhere.com is an invitation to rediscover who we are, what we create, and what we can become together.”

The platform is already being hailed as Nigeria’s digital cultural ambassador, putting the nation’s diversity and brilliance at the fingertips of a global audience.