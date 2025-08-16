The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has officially launched the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) Digital Museum, a pioneering platform designed to transform how Nigerians and the global community experience the nation’s cu...

The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has officially launched the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) Digital Museum, a pioneering platform designed to transform how Nigerians and the global community experience the nation’s cultural heritage.

The initiative, developed under one of the ministry’s key agencies, ushers in a new era of cultural preservation, promotion, and accessibility, firmly placing Nigeria at the forefront of digital heritage innovation.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Musawa highlighted the significance of the project as the first to showcase authentic Nigerian antiquities in digital form.

“This milestone goes beyond technological innovation; it reflects our unwavering dedication to preserving and sharing Nigeria’s rich history, traditions, and creativity with the world. Through this project, we ensure that our cultural legacy endures—not only for today but for generations to come,” she stated.

Musawa also acknowledged the long-standing challenges confronting museums and monuments in the country, including limited funding, infrastructure gaps, and security concerns.

She noted that despite these hurdles, Nigeria’s cultural institutions have continued to conserve artefacts, safeguard traditions, and educate future generations.

The NCMM Digital Museum serves as a comprehensive and interactive national archive, featuring exhibitions, multimedia storytelling, and virtual tours that allow people everywhere to explore Nigeria’s diverse cultural treasures.

“We welcome Nigerians and the international community to discover, engage, and celebrate our heritage through this digital platform,” the Minister added.

With this innovation, Nigeria joins global leaders such as the Louvre, Smithsonian Institution, and British Museum in shaping conversations about the future of museums and cultural preservation worldwide.