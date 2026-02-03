Nigeria and the Republic of Türkiye have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening diaspora engagement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation on diaspora affairs....

Nigeria and the Republic of Türkiye have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening diaspora engagement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation on diaspora affairs.

The agreement, was signed on behalf of Nigeria by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, while Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed on behalf of the Turkish government during the state visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Turkey

During a visit to NiDCOM’s counterpart agency in Ankara ,Turkiye’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB)) in NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the MoU as another major milestone under the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She noted that it is the first bilateral agreement of its kind for NiDCOM in its six years of existence.

According to her, the MoU provides a framework for cooperation through knowledge sharing, exchange of experience and best practices on diaspora engagement.

It also encourages mutual visits, joint programmes, meetings, and conferences to strengthen institutional collaboration.

The agreement further identifies key areas for joint action, including diaspora participation in policy formulation and implementation, promotion of diaspora investment, educational, sports and cultural development, as well as collaboration in science, technology ,sharing best practices in engaging with the diaspora, providing protection and welfare services for citizens abroad, supporting cultural and educational exchanges, and encouraging diaspora investment and economic partnerships.

Abdulhadi Turus, the head of the Ministry of Turks abroad and other related communities expressed gratitude for the partnership and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to closer collaboration with Nigeria on diaspora matters. He praised the signing of the agreement, emphasizing its potential to strengthen ties between Turkish and Nigerian diaspora communities worldwide.

He noted that hundreds of Nigerian students have benefited from the Türkiye Scholarships Program since 1992, with thousands currently studying in the country.

The MoU marks a new chapter in Nigeria–Türkiye relations and underscores the shared commitment to harnessing diaspora potential for mutual benefit.