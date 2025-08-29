The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has announced that three Nigerian designers will represent the country at the Saudi International Handicrafts Week (Banan), scheduled to hold in Riyadh this November. The Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, made the disclosure in Abuj...

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has announced that three Nigerian designers will represent the country at the Saudi International Handicrafts Week (Banan), scheduled to hold in Riyadh this November.

The Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, made the disclosure in Abuja, noting that the milestone followed the launch of her Creative Collection Initiative, introduced at the Fashion Focus Stakeholder Engagement in June 2025. The initiative, coordinated by her Special Assistant on Animation, Fashion, Arts and Crafts, Amira Idris Ibrahim, prepared Nigerian designers to take their creativity to the global stage.

Musawa explained that Nigeria’s participation in the event is about more than fashion, stressing that it provides a platform to share the Nigerian story through heritage, innovation, and artistic excellence. According to her, the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises job creation, youth empowerment, economic growth, and cultural diplomacy.

The three Nigerian brands selected to showcase at the international festival are:

“These designers represent Nigeria not only as fashion innovators but as cultural ambassadors,” Musawa said. “Their work reflects our heritage, resilience, and creativity, while opening new global opportunities for Nigerian talent.”

The Minister also expressed gratitude to the Saudi government and organisers of Handicrafts Week for providing a platform that fosters stronger cultural relations and expands economic opportunities.

Nigeria’s participation, she added, highlights the country’s growing reputation as a hub of art, culture, tourism, and the creative economy, while reinforcing its commitment to cultural diplomacy on the global stage.