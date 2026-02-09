Nigeria is among 11 sub-Saharan African countries benefitting from a £15 million investment in ICT, digital infrastructure and broadband development projects supported by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

An ITU delegation disclosed this during a visit to Abuja at the weekend, noting that Nigeria is also one of 136 countries participating in a global cybersecurity drill organised by the ITU in partnership with the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking during a meeting with the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, the delegation commended Nigeria’s progress in digitalisation and inclusion.

The team was led by the Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, alongside the ITU Regional Director for Africa, Emmanuel Manasseh.

Zavazava said the sub-Saharan Africa investment would prioritise digital skills development, infrastructure mapping and modelling to accelerate growth of the region’s digital economy.

He added that the ITU’s mandate includes bridging the digital divide, promoting inclusive ICT development, strengthening regulatory frameworks and supporting resilient digital infrastructure across its 194 member states.

He noted that these priorities align with Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, highlighting ongoing collaboration on digital skills, broadband infrastructure mapping and cybersecurity initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s digital economy.

The delegation was received on behalf of the NITDA Director-General by the agency’s Director of Corporate Planning and Strategy, Warowei Dimie, alongside other senior officials.

Dimie reaffirmed NITDA’s commitment to deeper collaboration with the ITU, describing the organisation’s global experience as valuable for transferring tested solutions and best practices to Nigeria.

He said digital skills and capacity building remained central to discussions, as Nigeria works towards achieving 70 per cent nationwide digital literacy by next year.

Dimie also highlighted the adoption of the National Digital Literacy Framework as a key milestone in providing a structured and inclusive approach to skills development, while acknowledging persistent connectivity gaps in rural and underserved communities.

Participants emphasised the need for targeted grassroots digital training and the deployment of National Youth Service Corps members as digital literacy ambassadors to improve access in affected areas.