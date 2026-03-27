President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Prime Minister Terrance Michael Drew have agreed to appoint special envoys to drive a new phase of engagement between Nigeria and the Caribbean nation, in a move aimed at translating diplomatic ties into measurable outcomes. The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting in Abuja,…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Prime Minister Terrance Michael Drew have agreed to appoint special envoys to drive a new phase of engagement between Nigeria and the Caribbean nation, in a move aimed at translating diplomatic ties into measurable outcomes.

The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting in Abuja, with both leaders focusing on strengthening cooperation frameworks and accelerating implementation of bilateral initiatives.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Prime Minister Drew said the envoy exchange would serve as a strategic mechanism to deepen collaboration not only between both countries, but also across Africa and the Caribbean.

“We have agreed that there will be a special envoy to Saint Kitts and Nevis, and of course, we would have a special envoy here to further the collaboration and make sure that the tangible benefits is for both Saint Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and for Nigeria and the wider African continent,” he said.

The development signals a shift towards more structured diplomatic engagement, with both sides seeking to unlock opportunities in key sectors including education, agriculture, cultural exchange, and food security.

Drew noted that discussions also reviewed ongoing partnerships, particularly in health and education, where early gains have already been recorded.

“A lot of Nigerians have studied in my country, and they are doctors here today. We had a contingent of doctors who went to Saint Kitts and Nevis already. We are seeing some tangible benefits with respect to our collaboration, and now we are taking it to the next level,” he stated.

Highlighting deep-rooted historical ties, the Prime Minister emphasised the shared heritage between the two nations, pointing to ancestral links connecting citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis to southern Nigeria.

“This is our people. Our people in Saint Kitts and Nevis fundamentally came from Calabar here in Nigeria. So, I always say we have come back home,” he added.

He also expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s reception, saying, “It’s always a pleasure for me to be here in Nigeria… I want to thank His Excellency, the President, who has been so gracious as a host.”

The latest move builds on recent engagements between Nigeria and Caribbean states, including the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit held in Abuja in 2025 and subsequent diplomatic outreach by President Tinubu to the region.