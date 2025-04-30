Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has reiterated the country’s dedication to fostering a fairer and more inclusive global system during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

Speaking on “The Role of the Global South in Reinforcing Multilateralism,” Tuggar emphasised Nigeria’s alignment with BRICS’ vision for a reformed international order.

Key Points from Tuggar’s Address:

Reforming Global Governance: Nigeria supports modernising institutions like the UN Security Council to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.

Economic Collaboration: Tuggar praised BRICS initiatives such as the New Development Bank and discussions on a common payment system as steps toward a more balanced global economy.

Priorities Under Brazil’s BRICS Chairmanship: Nigeria is prepared to contribute to peace and security, sustainable development, health cooperation, and AI governance.

South-South Cooperation: The minister stressed that the Global South should be a driver of solutions, not just a recipient of policies.

Tuggar highlighted Nigeria’s youthful population, growing tech sector, and strategic position in Africa as assets for advancing BRICS objectives and boosting trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The minister urged a new era of international relations based on equity, solidarity, and mutual respect, particularly in addressing challenges like climate change, economic instability, and technological disruption.

Tuggar thanked Brazil for its invitation and welcomed Nigeria’s status as a BRICS Partner Country, calling it a recognition of the bloc’s commitment to inclusive multilateralism.