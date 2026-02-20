The Federal Government has initiated steps to upgrade Nigeria’s status from observer to full member of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), in a move aimed at revitalising the nation’s palm oil industry and strengthening its influence in global trade negotiations. Nigeria’s int...

The Federal Government has initiated steps to upgrade Nigeria’s status from observer to full member of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), in a move aimed at revitalising the nation’s palm oil industry and strengthening its influence in global trade negotiations.

Nigeria’s intention was formally conveyed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, during a meeting in Abuja with the Secretary General of the Council, Ms. Izzana Salleh, and her delegation.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, discussions centred on Nigeria’s transition to full membership as its current observer status is set to lapse at the end of the year.

Salleh described the visit as both a courtesy call and a strategic policy engagement designed to deepen cooperation. She noted that the Council comprises leading palm oil-producing nations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Honduras and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While clarifying that the organisation does not fix production quotas like OPEC, she explained that it functions as a diplomatic platform to address trade barriers, sustainability standards and regulatory pressures confronting palm oil exporters.

She referenced the Council’s recent coordinated engagement with the European Union over the EU Deforestation Regulation, saying the joint diplomatic approach helped safeguard the interests of member states.

In a bid to encourage Nigeria’s full participation, Salleh disclosed that the Council’s ministerial leadership had approved a two-year waiver of membership fees for Nigeria upon admission. The measure, she said, is intended to ease the country’s integration into the Council’s sustainability and advocacy frameworks.

She also highlighted initiatives supporting smallholder farmers through certification systems such as Indonesia’s ISPO and Malaysia’s MSPO, which are designed to enhance traceability, compliance and access to international markets.

Responding, Tuggar described palm oil as a strategic commodity central to food security, rural employment and economic diversification. He observed that although Nigeria produces approximately 1.4 million metric tonnes of palm oil annually, domestic consumption is estimated at nearly 3 million metric tonnes, underscoring the urgency of scaling up production.

The minister said full membership of the Council would amplify Nigeria’s voice in global commodity diplomacy and foster cooperation on sustainability and market access.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to commence inter-ministerial consultations, particularly with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, to formalise Nigeria’s pathway to full membership of the Council.