Nigeria has officially launched its national activation for AfroVision X 2026, a month-long global celebration of African and Caribbean creativity scheduled to take place across Toronto, Brampton and Mississauga, Canada, from June 1 to June 30, 2026.

The Lagos press conference convened leading figures from business, policy, culture and the arts, signalling a coordinated national mobilisation to convert Nigeria’s global cultural influence into structured economic advantage.

David Bebiem, Convener of AfroVision X and CEO of Grandieu, travelled from Canada to lead the activation. He described Nigeria as central to the festival’s global architecture.

“Nigeria is the heartbeat of modern African creativity,” Bebiem stated. “From music and film to fashion and digital arts, this nation shapes global culture. AfroVision X 2026 is intentionally designed as a structured marketplace — a convergence point for creatives, investors, brands and diaspora networks to generate measurable economic impact.”

He noted that the festival will feature fashion showcases, film screenings, music concerts, theatre productions, exhibitions and high-level industry roundtables, culminating in a global awards platform.

Leading the Nigerian coordination is Inspiro Productions, the official local partner.

Founder and CEO Ayoola Sadare emphasised the need to transition from informal cultural export to intentional trade.

“Nigeria already exports culture organically,” Sadare said. “AfroVision X provides the infrastructure to transform that influence into capital access, diaspora engagement and institutional growth. This is about positioning our creatives within formal global economic systems.”

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) demonstrated strong institutional backing at the launch. Obukome Elaine Ibru-Mukoro, Chairperson of the Chamber’s Creative Economy Sector, described the initiative as timely and aligned with Nigeria’s broader economic priorities. She was joined by Andre Bassey, Director of Programmes for the Creative and Entertainment Sector at the Chamber.

Industrialist Prince Adeyemi-Doro, founder of the Adeyemi-Doro Group, highlighted the digital imperative driving the next phase of growth.

“The intersection of Artificial Intelligence, digital infrastructure and the creative economy is where talent converts into scalable value,” he stated. “With the right systems, young Nigerian creatives can compete and win in structured global markets.”

Adding depth to the cultural and heritage conversation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Zainab Shogbesan of the Asa Heritage Foundation underscored the importance of narrative ownership in international cultural exchange, drawing from her recent curatorial work at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos.

The event attracted a cross-section of industry stakeholders, including Segun Adefila of Crown Troupe of Africa; Toyin Oshinaike; Akin Olu-Philips of PDR Media, who served as Master of Ceremonies; Prince Adebowale Adesida of African Fashion Works; and Mr. Joseph Umoibom representing Terra Kulture, a partner of the initiative. Producer Eric Ossai, CEO of Conscious Chaos, was also in attendance.

A mini-exhibition of African crafts and instrumental interludes by multi-talented artist ECA provided a curated preview of the creative energy expected at the Canadian showcase.

Organisers confirmed that sponsorship, partnership and registration channels are now open to Nigerian brands, institutions and practitioners ahead of the June 2026 global outing.

As momentum builds, AfroVision X 2026 is being positioned not merely as a festival, but as a deliberate strategy to consolidate Nigeria’s cultural influence into structured global economic leadership.