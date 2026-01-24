With just 21 days remaining, the countdown is on for Africa’s premier road race as Lagos prepares to welcome elite and recreational runners from across the globe on Saturday, February 14, 2026. The 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon promises to surpass expectations, featuring a br...

With just 21 days remaining, the countdown is on for Africa’s premier road race as Lagos prepares to welcome elite and recreational runners from across the globe on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

The 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon promises to surpass expectations, featuring a brand-new race route for the first time in its history. The 42-kilometre course will start at ORCA Mall, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, traverse sections of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road, and culminate in a grand finish at the iconic Eko Atlantic City.

As a World Athletics Gold Label race, the marathon continues to attract top international talent. Elite runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda are set to challenge a determined Nigerian contingent, eager to make their mark on home soil. Fans can expect a thrilling showdown of speed, stamina, and national pride.

The event also draws thousands of recreational runners, turning the streets of Lagos into a vibrant celebration of sport, fitness, and city life.

Registration remains open until January 31, giving participants a last chance to secure their spot on the starting line.

In just three weeks, Lagos will come alive again. On February 14, 2026, the eyes of the running world will be on the city as athletes push their limits in one of Africa’s most anticipated sporting events.