Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, met with Hunan Province Governor Mao Weiming in Changsha to explore opportunities for deepening cooperation and establishing a “Province-State” relationship between Hunan and Nigeria.

During the meeting, Tuggar conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strong commitment to agriculture and food security as key components of the country’s stability and development. He identified agricultural technology, processing, machinery and infrastructure as areas for collaboration.

Tuggar described Hunan as a “region of profound historical heritage and a vibrant economy” and called for stronger communication and collaboration in sectors including tourism, culture and special economic zones.

He stressed the need to implement outcomes from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit to consolidate the longstanding friendship between the two.

Governor Mao Weiming explained that Hunan and Nigeria already enjoy strong ties, noting a 92 per cent rise in Hunan’s imports from Nigeria in the first four months of this year, with total trade exceeding $220 million.

He called for greater collaboration in modern agriculture, healthcare, education and tourism, adding that the two sides should align resources and industries to boost prosperity and development.

Both parties also discussed opportunities for Chinese investment in agricultural value chains and industrial sectors in Nigeria, skills transfer and technology exchanges — positioning Nigeria as a key gateway to Africa’s growing market.