Nigeria’s headline inflation rate has eased further in November 2025 as consumer price pressures moderated under the new base year, according to the Consumer Price Index report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

In a statement shared on its official X handle, NBS said, “In November 2025, the Headline inflation rate eased to 14.45% relative to the October 2025 headline inflation rate of 16.05%.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in November 2025 was 1.22%, which was 0.29% higher than the rate recorded in October 2025 (0.93%).

“On a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in November 2025 was 1.13%, up by 1.5% compared to October 2025 (-0.37%).”

Also in the report published on its website on Monday, NBS said the Consumer Price Index rose to 130.5 points in November 2025 from 128.9 points in October, reflecting a 1.6-point increase month on month, but the headline inflation rate declined to 14.45 per cent year on year, compared with 16.05 per cent recorded in October 2025.

The statement reads, “The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 130.5 in November 2025, reflecting a 1.6-point increase from the preceding month (128.9). In November 2025, the Headline inflation rate eased to 14.45% relative to the October 2025 headline inflation rate of 16.05%. Looking at the movement, the November 2025 Headline inflation rate showed a decrease of 1.6% compared to the October 2025 Headline inflation rate.”

It added, “On a year-on-year basis, the Headline inflation rate was 20.15% lower than the rate recorded in November 2024 (34.60%). This shows that the Headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) decreased in November 2025 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., November 2024), though with a different base year, November 2009 = 100.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in November 2025 was 1.22%, which was 0.29% higher than the rate recorded in October 2025 (0.93%). This means that in November 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in October 2025.”

NBS further stated that the percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve months ending November 2025 over the average for the previous twelve-month period was 20.41%, showing a 12.36% decrease compared to 32.77% recorded in November 2024.

Disaggregation of November 2025 Inflation Rate

Urban Inflation

According to NBS, on a year-on-year basis, in November 2025, the Urban inflation rate was 13.61%, lower by 23.49% points compared to the 37.10% recorded in November 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the Urban inflation rate was 0.95% in November 2025, down by 0.18% compared to October 2025 (1.14%).

The corresponding twelve-month average for the Urban inflation rate was 20.80% in November 2025. This was 14.27% points lower compared to the 35.07% reported in November 2024.

Rural Inflation

According to the NBS report, the Rural inflation rate in November 2025 was 15.15% on a year-on-year basis. This was 17.12% points lower compared to the 32.27% recorded in November 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the Rural inflation rate in November 2025 was 1.88%, up by 1.43% compared to October 2025 (0.45%).

The corresponding twelve-month average for the Rural inflation rate in November 2025 was 19.46%. This was 11.24% points lower compared to the 30.71% recorded in November 2024.