Nigeria and Germany have commenced a formal review of the zero draft of Nigeria’s National Hydrogen Policy, aimed at establishing the foundation for a hydrogen economy in the country.

The review is being conducted through a two-day working group session in Abuja, jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the German-Nigerian Hydrogen Office, and key stakeholders in the energy sector.

The workshop brought together technical experts, policymakers, and international development partners to examine the draft policy, with a focus on frameworks for hydrogen production, infrastructure development, utilisation, regulation, and sustainability.

Declaring the session open, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, described hydrogen as a vital element in Nigeria’s evolving energy strategy.

He said the hydrogen economy offers an opportunity to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and contribute meaningfully to climate change mitigation.

“Hydrogen holds the promise of catalysing innovation, improving lives, and positioning Nigeria as a global energy player,” Bagudu said.

Once finalised, the hydrogen policy is expected to become a core component of Nigeria’s Medium-Term Development Plan and Energy Transition Plan.

The workshop aims not only to gather expert input but also to build consensus on a long-term framework to support hydrogen production and application across key sectors such as industry, transport, power, and agriculture.

The Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is leading the review, in close partnership with the German development agency GIZ, which oversees the German-Nigerian Hydrogen Office.

Other participants include the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Energy Commission of Nigeria, and private sector actors with an interest in green hydrogen technologies.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, his Technical Assistant, Abel Igheghe, praised Germany’s continued support for Nigeria’s energy transition, describing the partnership as forward-looking and grounded in a shared commitment to solving economic and environmental challenges.

Director of Renewable Energy at the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Ibrahim Sulu, said the Commission has supported the hydrogen initiative from the outset and remains committed to ensuring its successful implementation.

German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther, said the establishment of the German-Nigerian Hydrogen Office underscores her country’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation on green energy.

She described hydrogen as a bridge between economic development and environmental sustainability.

Markus Wanger, Country Director of GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS, described the review workshop as a key milestone in Nigeria’s energy transition.

He stressed the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration and data-driven planning, adding that lessons from Germany’s energy journey could help guide Nigeria’s transition.

Other officials in attendance included Iniobong Abiola-Awe, Director of Climate Change at the Federal Ministry of Environment, and Odafe Ejenavi, Deputy Director at the NMDPRA, both of whom reaffirmed their agencies’ support for a phased and coordinated approach to building Nigeria’s hydrogen ecosystem.

The two-day workshop is expected to produce revised recommendations to guide the finalisation of the National Hydrogen Policy.

Once adopted, the policy will serve as a blueprint for investment attraction, infrastructure deployment, and technology integration in the hydrogen sector.

The initiative aligns with Nigeria’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in the areas of clean energy, climate action, and sustainable industrial development.