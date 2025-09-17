Nigeria has reaffirmed its historic ties with Namibia by hosting a 29-member delegation from the Namibian Command and Staff College on a study tour in Abuja....

The team, led by Brigadier General BN Erastus, was received at the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy on Monday. Director Mrs Akudo-Nwosu Ugochi, representing the Minister, Barr Hannatu Musa Musawa, and Permanent Secretary Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, welcomed the visitors at the Atiku Abubakar Hall, Federal Secretariat.

She highlighted the Ministry’s mandate as a driver of Nigeria’s non-oil economy, creating jobs and wealth while advancing national security and global competitiveness.

Mrs Akudo-Nwosu also recalled Nigeria’s support for Namibia’s liberation struggle, including contributions through the UN Trust Fund for South Africa and Namibia in the 1970s and 1980s.

Brigadier General Erastus expressed gratitude to Nigeria for its solidarity during Namibia’s independence fight, describing the country as a “true frontline state” and “big brother” whose achievements inspire African growth.

During the visit, Ministry officials delivered presentations on integrating creative industries, cultural heritage and tourism into Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda.

The Namibian delegation engaged in discussions on policy design and international collaboration before exchanging gifts and taking group photographs.

The engagement aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which positions arts, culture, tourism and the creative economy as strategic tools for job creation, youth empowerment and stronger international partnerships.