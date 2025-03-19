Nigeria and Cuba have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost bilateral ties and expand diplomatic collaboration in healthcare, education, agriculture, science and technology, and cultural exchange.

The agreement was signed in Abuja, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and his Cuban colleague, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

Both states discussed improving collaboration within multilateral frameworks to address global concerns and promote sustainable development.

Ambassador Tuggar explained that the visit of the Cuban Foreign Minister as well as the signed MoU is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria-Cuba relations and to foster greater South-South cooperation.

Ambassador Tuggar further stressed the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, noting that Cuba and Nigeria share a common culture and traditions, with Cuba holding a special place in Nigeria’s diplomatic history dating back to the colonial era.

“Cuba is a country with a special place in Nigeria, stretching back into history.

“What we share in terms of experience, culture, and tradition is something we hold dear to our hearts.

“Cuba played a prominent role in the liberation of the African continent, aiding countries under racist regimes from the 1960s through to the 1980s and, arguably, the early 1990s.

“Nigeria, alongside the frontline states, also played a significant role during this time.

“We share a common affinity beyond culture—particularly Yoruba culture, as well as the Itsekiri and other Nigerian cultures—which still feature prominently in Cuban music, cuisine, and more,” he added

Also speaking, the Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister, Rodriguez Parrilla, reiterated Cuba’s readiness and commitment to harness the potential for enhanced bilateral relations between the two countries.

He noted that Cuba takes pride in its African roots with a strong bond especially Nigeria and the African heritage in Cuban society.

He also commended Nigeria for its stance on global issues, particularly its opposition to the long-standing U.S embargo on Cuba.

Nigeria and Cuba are known to be members of the Non-Aligned Movement and Group of 77 plus China.

Both countries share similar positions on numerous global issues, particularly on the advancement of global peace and security, new international order, and sustainable development.