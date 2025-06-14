The Federal Government of Nigeria has strongly condemned what it described as Israel’s recent preemptive military strike on Iran, which has triggered a dangerous escalation of hostilities between the two nations.

On Friday, Israeli forces launched a series of targeted attacks on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. According to Israeli defence officials, the strikes killed high-ranking members of Iran’s military leadership, including Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as several senior nuclear scientists.

Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles into Israeli territory, with explosions reportedly heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Friday night, deepening fears of a broader regional conflict.

In a statement issued Saturday, Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed deep concern over the escalating violence, warning that the ongoing missile and aerial exchanges pose a serious threat to regional and global peace.

“The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria condemns Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran that has led to an escalation of hostilities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel,” the statement read. “Nigeria calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges both parties to exercise the utmost restraint in the interest of peace and stability.”

Ebienfa emphasized that the continued cycle of retaliation endangers civilian lives and risks plunging the Middle East into deeper instability, with far-reaching implications for international security and economic development.

Reiterating Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, non-aggression, and multilateral diplomacy, the statement urged all parties to prioritize dialogue over confrontation.

“We call on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to intensify efforts toward de-escalation and provide a credible platform for constructive engagement,” Ebienfa added. “Military action is no substitute for negotiation. Lasting peace can only be achieved through diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.”

Nigeria also reaffirmed its willingness to support any genuine efforts aimed at reducing tensions and fostering peace in the region.

Meanwhile, global oil markets reacted sharply to the conflict, with prices surging more than 7 percent on Friday—the steepest increase in over four months. According to Reuters, the spike was driven by fears that the Israel-Iran confrontation could disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East.