The visit marked a renewed commitment to deepening cultural diplomacy, youth empowerment, and creative sector development between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Discussions focused on purposeful programming, knowledge sharing, and improving global visibility for Nigerian creatives.

Welcoming the delegation, the Honourable Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, applauded the British Council’s enduring support for Nigeria’s cultural landscape. She described the creative industry as both a vibrant expression of national identity and a cornerstone of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to generate millions of jobs through cultural and creative enterprise.

“The creative sector is not only the heartbeat of our cultural identity, it is one of our strongest economic assets,” Musawa stated. “We are proud to work closely with partners who understand the urgency and the potential of this moment, and who are committed to helping us unlock it fully.”

Kesiena Harry, Head of Arts & Culture at British Council Nigeria, revealed several bold initiatives set to launch in 2025, including:

Film Lab Africa : A flagship accelerator program for emerging Nigerian filmmakers offering training, mentorship, funding, and international exposure. A new Story Lab Edition will introduce a writers’ residency, support episodic content creation, and provide grants for TV pilot production—further integrating Nigerian and UK film industries.

Creative Economy Week Nigeria 2025: Scheduled for September 11–21, the week-long celebration will span Abuja (11–13), Lagos (15–21), Port Harcourt, Kano, and feature a global activation in London. It aims to spotlight Nigeria’s creative industries through exhibitions, talent showcases, industry forums, and policy dialogues—fostering inclusive development and cross-sectoral collaboration.

The British Council also provided updates on a forthcoming collaborative agreement with the Ministry. The proposed framework aims to align on shared goals and build sustainable support structures for young creatives, cultural entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Donna McGowan lauded the Minister’s strategic vision and reaffirmed the British Council’s dedication to long-term partnership.

“Nigeria is full of brilliance and imagination, and we are honoured to be part of the story unfolding here,” McGowan said. “We are committed to working with the Ministry and local stakeholders to co-create inclusive platforms that resonate locally and globally.”

Speaking on the Ministry’s approach, Jemma Amachree-Broad, Special Adviser to the Minister and Head of Strategy, emphasized the role of data in driving meaningful reform.

“The sector is moving fast, and we must move with it,” Amachree-Broad said. “Our aim is to design with precision, grounded in real data and real stories. This is how we ensure long-term relevance.”

She noted that the Ministry is investing in digital tools to monitor sector performance, improve policy alignment, and shape impactful programming.

As the meeting concluded, both parties expressed optimism about the evolving partnership. There was unanimous agreement that creativity, culture, and innovation are essential drivers of national transformation and global engagement.

Minister Musawa reiterated the Ministry’s dedication to building a creative economy rooted in Nigerian stories and driven by youth-led innovation.

“Our work is not just about programmes and policies,” she said. “It’s about building a creative ecosystem where our young people feel seen, supported, and empowered to lead. Together with partners like the British Council, we can make that vision a reality.”

The visit is expected to catalyze a new wave of collaboration that positions Nigeria’s creative sector for global competitiveness, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.