Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, has said Nigeria and Brazil are bound by strong cultural ties and shared values, despite being continents apart.

She made the remark on Tuesday while receiving Maria Lucia Alckmin, the Second Lady of Brazil, who is in Nigeria on an official visit with her husband, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

The Brazilian delegation is in Abuja for the second session of the Nigeria–Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM), aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation between both nations.

During the visit, Nigeria and Brazil are expected to sign more than 30 agreements covering areas such as defence, agriculture, energy, and cultural exchange.

Welcoming the Brazilian Second Lady, Nana Shettima highlighted cultural similarities between the two countries, noting their shared love of football, music, and vibrant festivals. “Nigeria and Brazil are both known for their warmth, resilience, vibrant music — Afrobeats and Samba — and colourful festivals,” she said.

In her remarks, Mrs Alckmin spoke about a bread-making initiative she launched in 2001 to empower underprivileged women across Brazil. The programme has benefited over 100,000 women in 17 states, with plans to expand nationwide.

Mrs Shettima commended the initiative and expressed hope that Mrs Alckmin’s visit would offer a memorable experience of Nigerian hospitality