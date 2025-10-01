The Lisa of Osooro Kingdom and convener of the Asejere Progressive Movement, His Royal Highness, High Chief Dele Omosehin, has called on Nigerians to rally around President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda with prayers, patience, and patriotic commitment. He made the call on the occasion of Nige...

The Lisa of Osooro Kingdom and convener of the Asejere Progressive Movement, His Royal Highness, High Chief Dele Omosehin, has called on Nigerians to rally around President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda with prayers, patience, and patriotic commitment.

He made the call on the occasion of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebration.

The high Chief described the moment as one of sober reflection and renewed dedication to the ideals of unity, peace, and development. He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast, noting that though the reforms may come with initial pains, they will ultimately reposition the country for sustainable growth.

“Every reform has its sacrifices, but there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” Omosehin said. “What our nation needs today is not despair but prayer, support, and the willingness of every Nigerian to contribute their quota to the progress of our country.”

He emphasised the value of patriotism, stressing that nation-building is a collective duty. “We do not need to wait until we can empower everyone. The little we do for our neighbor, our community, and our state will collectively transform Nigeria,” he added.

Highlighting President Tinubu’s reforms, Chief Omosehin pointed to the increased allocation to states and urged citizens to support their governors in complementing the federal government’s efforts. “The federal government is doing its part, but lasting development depends on how states and communities channel these resources into the lives of ordinary people,” he said.

Chief Omosehin also used the occasion to restate his personal commitment to grassroots empowerment. Through his initiatives, he has supported young people in setting up businesses, provided scholarships, and created platforms for community development. A recent example is his planned training program in partnership with Bimbeads Concepts, designed to equip women and girls of Okitipupa and Irele Federal Constituency with jewelry-making skills, mentorship, and access to markets.

Similarly, the upcoming BOF Unity Cup scheduled for January 4 is another of his interventions to foster peace, unity, and talent development among the youth. According to him, “When young people are engaged positively—through skills, sports, or opportunities—they become productive drivers of national growth.”

In his Independence Day message, Chief Omosehin offered prayers for unity, peace, and prosperity across Nigeria. He reaffirmed his resolve to continue working with like-minded leaders and institutions to ensure that Okitipupa, Irele, and Ondo State remain active participants in the larger story of Nigeria’s renewal.

“The challenges before us are many, but the opportunities are even greater. With faith in God, support for President Tinubu’s vision, and a shared commitment to progress, Nigeria will rise to its full potential,” he concluded.