Nigeria at 60 Special awards to hold on September 30 – FG

The Federal Government has set a new date for the Nigeria at 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony to commemorate the nations’ independent anniversary.

According to a statement on Monday by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, signed by the minister’s spokesman, Ifedayo Sayo, the ceremony will hold on September 30, 2021, at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement reads in part, “The Federal Government has fixed a new date for the Nigeria@60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony.

It will take place on Thursday, September 30, 2021.”

The award was initially scheduled to hold on September 3, 2021, before it was postponed by the planning committee.

The ceremony is planned as part of the Jubilee celebrations of the nation’s independence and it is designed to honour 60 notable Nigerians who have made an impact in the country.

The special award ceremony is being organized by the Ownership Subcommittee of the Nigeria@60 Committee in collaboration with a media and digital communication firm, Say It Loud Limited chaired by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.