Breaking News

Nigeria at 60 Special awards to hold on September 30 – FG

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News about Nigeria@60 : Nigeria at 60 special awards to hold on September 30 - FG Nigeria at 60 Logo

The Federal Government has set a new date for the Nigeria at 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony to commemorate the nations’ independent anniversary.

According to a statement on Monday by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, signed by the minister’s spokesman, Ifedayo Sayo, the ceremony will hold on September 30, 2021, at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement reads in part, “The Federal Government has fixed a new date for the Nigeria@60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony.

It will take place on Thursday, September 30, 2021.”

The award was initially scheduled to hold on September 3, 2021, before it was postponed by the planning committee.

The ceremony is planned as part of the Jubilee celebrations of the nation’s independence and it is designed to honour 60 notable Nigerians who have made an impact in the country.

The special award ceremony is being organized by the Ownership Subcommittee of the Nigeria@60 Committee in collaboration with a media and digital communication firm, Say It Loud Limited chaired by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran, killing at least 210

TVCN
Nov 13, 2017

At least 210 people were killed in Iran and Iraq on Sunday when a powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake…

Army Kill Suspected Kidnap Kingpin, Recover AK47 Rifle

TVCN
Nov 17, 2020

A suspected kidnap kingpin has been killed in a gun battle with men of the Nigeria Army at Garin Arewa…

Biden picks Lloyd Austin as Defense Secretary – sources

TVCN
Dec 8, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin, who oversaw U.S. forces in the Middle…

‘Operation Safe Heaven Plateau’ honours Journalists

TVCN
Dec 27, 2016

The Special Task Force code named "Operation Safe Haven Plateau" has made this years Christmas celebration…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Latest Breaking News About the APC in Nigeria: Fashola, Ganduje, Others to discuss sustainability of Nigeria : Ganduje, Fashola, Others to discuss Sustaibility of Nigeria

Ganduje, Okorocha, Fashola, Others To Discuss Sustainability Of Nigeria

02 Aug 2021 9.37 am

Some prominent political leaders are billed…

Continue reading

FG, Innoson partner to produce Ventilators

10 Apr 2020 11.32 am

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment,…

Continue reading

President Buhari receives first made in Nigeria mobile phone at FEC, swears in two federal commissioners

09 Jun 2021 1.24 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken delivery…

Continue reading