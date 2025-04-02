Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner and CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, has been named the Chair of the Anglophone Countries Committee within the Network of Africa Data Protection Authorities (NADPA).

His appointment was confirmed during the Committee’s meeting on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

The Committee serves as a key platform for fostering collaboration on data privacy and protection across member states.

Dr. Olatunji’s appointment recognizes Nigeria’s contributions to both the Committee and NADPA, particularly under his leadership.

It also highlights the Commission’s achievements following the passage of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Olatunji expressed appreciation for the trust placed in Nigeria to lead at such a pivotal time in Africa’s efforts to protect the privacy rights of its 1.4 billion people in the global data ecosystem.

He encouraged Committee members to view their work as a shared responsibility essential for safeguarding data subjects across the continent.

Additionally, Nigeria is set to host the 2025 NADPA Annual General Meeting and Conference from May 6 to May 8, 2025.

The event, themed “Balancing Innovation in Africa: Data Protection and Privacy in Emerging Technologies,” will highlight Nigeria’s progress under President Tinubu’s administration in advancing a sustainable digital economy.