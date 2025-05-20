Chief of the Air Staff says the battle space is changing and is now more data driven.

Speaking at a forum on Space Technology and AI, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar emphasized that the use of AI is inevitable especially in intelligence gathering.

Serving and retired members of the armed forces as well as professionals in AI and Space technology are in attendance to discuss the Air force’s effort to leverage space technology for National Security.

AI can play several transformative roles in space technology across exploration, satellite operations, mission planning, intelligence gathering and data analysis

The Nigeria Air Force is looking to use AI algorithms to simulate and optimize aircraft trajectories, fuel usage, and mission timelines, saving time and resources during mission planning.