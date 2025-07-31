Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has called for calm following recent protests in Ghana demanding the deportation of Nigerians, assuring citizens that there is no cause for alarm....

Speaking at a joint press briefing with Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Ablakwa, in Accra, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said viral videos of alleged disturbances had prompted President Bola Tinubu to dispatch her as a special envoy to assess the situation firsthand.

She noted that contrary to online reports, there was no visible unrest upon her delegation’s arrival in Accra.

“We are pleased to note that things are rather calm here,” she said. “Since we arrived, I haven’t seen people burning tyres or carrying placards calling for Nigerians to be deported. The Ghanaian Government is clearly managing the situation effectively.”

She thanked Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama for the warm reception, and stressed the strong historical ties between both countries, warning against the dangers of inciteful rhetoric.

“The viral videos generated tension in Nigeria, but those tensions have evaporated since we arrived and observed the true state of affairs. Nigeria and Ghana share a special relationship, and we must not allow misinformation to inflame it,” she said.

The minister confirmed her delegation had met with key stakeholders, including community leaders, to defuse tensions and urged for the institutionalisation of the Nigeria-Ghana Joint Commission to foster closer citizen-level engagement.

In his remarks, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Ablakwa, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the safety of all residents, including Nigerians, while urging everyone to remain law-abiding.

“The Ghanaian government will ensure that everyone in the country—citizens and non-citizens—is protected,” Ablakwa said.

He added, however, that all residents must avoid criminal activity and actions capable of causing division.