The death toll from Tuesday’s tanker explosion in Essa community, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, has risen to 57, according to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency.

The tragic incident occurred after a tanker laden with fuel fell on a bad portion of the Bida–Agaie road, spilling its contents.

Eyewitnesses say villagers who rushed to scoop the leaking fuel were caught in the inferno that erupted when the driver, reportedly angered by the crowd’s actions, set the tanker ablaze.

Several survivors who sustained severe burns are receiving treatment at various hospitals across Niger, Abuja, and Ilorin.

