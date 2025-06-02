The wife of the Niger State Governor, Fatima Bago, has visited Mokwa Local Government Area following the devastating flood that displaced hundreds of residents and destroyed farmlands and properties.

During her visit, Fatima Bago expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected communities and sympathized with families who lost their homes and means of livelihood. She described the incident as deeply tragic and assured residents of the government’s commitment to providing relief and long-term solutions.