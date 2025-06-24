The Niger State Government has commenced the disbursement of one billion naira as relief support to victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa.

As part of the intervention, the government is providing one million naira to the next of kin of each deceased victim, and another one million naira to each affected household.

Additionally, house owners are receiving N500,000 as temporary support, pending the reconstruction of new homes.

The relief package also includes the distribution of bags of grains and other essential items to support affected families.