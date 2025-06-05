The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), Engineer Jane Egerton-Idehen has stated that her agency would continue to render excellent services to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the area of satellite television broadcasting.

She made the statement during a courtesy call on the Director General, NYSC, Brig Gen Olakunle Nafiu in his office.

Briefing her host on the bilateral relationship between the sister organizations, Engineer Egerton-Idehen disclosed that NIGCOMSAT had been beaming the signals of NYSC Television to the whole world through its free-to-air satellite technology since February this year.

She also revealed that the major reason behind her visit was to assure the Director General of NIGCOMSAT’s unwavering commitment to its agreement with NYSC, to not only continue but also improve the quality of its services.

While congratulating General Nafiu on his appointment, the NIGCOMSAT boss lauded the Scheme for its contributions to national unity, integration and all round development.

She further applauded NYSC for molding and nurturing young Nigerian graduates into great assets for the nation, by providing them with leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

Engineer Egerton-Idehen attested that Corps Members were adding unquantifiable value to national development, with particular reference to those serving at NIGCOMSAT.

“Sir, in the last 10 years we had over 2,000 Corps Members that served in our organization, and I can boldly say that they have contributed tremendously in enhancing our operations through various innovations they brought on board”, she reiterated.

In his response, the Director General of NYSC appreciated NIGCOMSAT for providing a platform that has aided the NYSC TV in transmitting its programmes to the global community, thereby publicising widely the activities of the Scheme.

He reaffirmed that NYSC would remain resolute in pursuing the objectives for which it was established 52 years ago.

“We have been waxing stronger year in, year out since 22nd May, 1973, and we are determined to record greater milestones, because we are reinventing the Scheme to meet the contemporary needs of our dear country”, he emphasized.

General Nafiu then assured his visitor that his administration would do everything possible to ensure that the NYSC Radio and TV improved the quality of their programmes, as they continued to keep the public abreast of happenings in and around the Scheme.