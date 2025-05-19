The Nigerian In Diaspora Organisation, NIDCOM, has facilitated the retrun of Adeola, daughter of popular actress, Jumoke George, who cried out that she had not heard from her daughter for four years.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a post on her X formerly Twitter handle on Monday afternoon.

https://x.com/abikedabiri/status/1924486142344208746

According to thre post, She is back home from Mali where she was trafficked to.

She added that she received her, with Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, who broke the story and another of her colleague, Niyi Johnson.

The post was accompanied with four pictures