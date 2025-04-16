The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commended the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) for their commitment to improving healthcare in Nigeria, as the Association marks its 30th Anniversary with a life-impacting medical mission in Lagos and Oyo States.

Speaking during the outreach in Lagos, Dabiri-Erewa lauded ANPA’s consistency and dedication over the years, noting the Association’s long-standing impact on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Dabiri-Erewa “We all know that even in America, about 70 per cent of members of the Association of black doctors are Nigerians,

“And I know that through you, medical tourism out of Nigeria will be a thing of the past.

“ANPA’s medical mission has been constant with so much impact and it is commendable that you continue to give back to the country that birthed you.”

In commemoration of its 30th Anniversary, ANPA conducted a large-scale medical mission that saw no fewer than 3,000 residents of Ikate community in Lagos State benefit from free medical services.

The outreach included comprehensive health screenings and treatments for hypertension, diabetes, various forms of cancer, gynaecological issues, and other health challenges.

The team also performed over 350 surgical procedures, including more than 150 eye surgeries, cataract and glaucoma inclusive, 250 dental treatments, as well as complex cases like hernia and gallbladder surgeries.

In addition, more than 250 Nigerian-based physicians received advanced training during the mission, enhancing local capacity for ongoing medical care.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa stated the importance of such missions in strengthening the healthcare system. “What ANPA has done is not just to provide temporary relief but to build capacity, train doctors, and contribute to long-term healthcare delivery. This is true patriotism and a reflection of the value Nigerians in the Diaspora bring to national development,” she said.

ANPA President, Dr. Cliff Eke, said the outreach was a way to give back to their homeland in celebration of the Association’s milestone.

“As part of celebrating our 30th anniversary, we decided to come back home. ANPA’s goals include improving healthcare delivery across Nigeria, advocating policy reforms, strengthening capacity, and empowering the next generation of healthcare leaders,” he noted.

NiDCOM reiterated its support for the initiatives of ANPA and other diaspora-led contributions, underscoring the Commission’s role in fostering productive engagement between Nigeria and its diaspora communities.