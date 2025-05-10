A non governmental organisation has called on the government and citizens to reject Genetically motivated organisms, popularly called GMO foods.

The Centre for Food Safety and Agriculture Research, CEFSARI, made the call at an advocacy workshop for the media in Abuja.

In May, 2024, Kwara State lawmaker, Mukhtar Shagaya, sponsored a motion on the health hazards of consuming Genetically Modified Organisms in the country.

In the aftermath of the motion, the House of Representatives urged the federal government to suspend the introduction of GMO crops in the country, pending the conclusion of a comprehensive investigation by its Committee on Agricultural Production and Services.

One year down the line, the House still awaits the report of the committee.

This non governmental organisation is at the centre of the advocacy for the parliament to rejuvenate obsolete laws and save Nigerians from killer diseases as consequences of GMO consumption.

The group advocates for Nigeria to follow countries like Tanzania, Mexico, Peru, Zambia, and Russia, which have rejected GMOs.

The Centre for Food Safety and Agriculture Research tasks Nigeria to focus on regenerative Agriculture as pathway to Food Safety.