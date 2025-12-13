The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says it is shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo following a medical emergency on Thursday afternoon. The Forum, in a Statement signed by its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman ...

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says it is shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo following a medical emergency on Thursday afternoon.

The Forum, in a Statement signed by its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, extends its profound condolences to Governor Douye Diri, the people and government of Bayelsa, and the immediate family of the Deputy Governor on the unfortunate incident.

“We stand in solidarity with the Governor and the people of Bayelsa at this moment of grief, and we pray for God to give His Excellency and the family the strength to bear this immeasurable loss,” the statement said.