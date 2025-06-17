The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has strongly condemned the recent violent attacks on communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, describing them as a gross violation of human dignity.

In a statement issued by the Forum’s Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, the NGF extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Hyacinth Alia, the people of Benue State, and families affected by the assault on Yelewata and Daudu communities.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum stands in unwavering solidarity with the bereaved families and the State Government at this time of profound sorrow,” the statement read.

The Forum offered prayers for the repose of the victims’ souls, speedy recovery for the injured, and strength for survivors of the tragic incident. It also pledged to support the Benue State Government and relevant security agencies in efforts to restore peace and security in the region.

Governor AbdulRazaq called on all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic or religious background, to reject violence and work collectively to build a country founded on peace, justice, and mutual respect.