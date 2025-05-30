In a statement issued on Thursday by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governors described the scale of the disaster as “shocking” and extended heartfelt condolences to affected families and communities.

“We are shocked by the magnitude of the flooding, which has resulted in the loss of lives and properties in the community,” the statement read. “We sincerely commiserate with the affected families and express our support to the state government at this difficult time.”

The NGF commended the swift response by the Niger State Government and its coordination with emergency agencies to bring relief to victims of the flood. It urged continued collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to strengthen resilience against future disasters.

“This flood again reminds us of the stark realities of climate change and the accompanying effects on how we live,” the statement noted. “We commit ourselves as leaders to continue working with relevant agencies to not only help our people cope with this global challenge but to bolster mitigative actions and relief institutions.”

The Forum called on citizens to support government efforts aimed at addressing the impacts of climate change and to cooperate with emergency responders assisting those in need.

Governor AbdulRazaq concluded the statement by offering prayers for comfort and strength to families who have suffered losses and for the swift recovery of the affected communities.