The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has sent its heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, on the death of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the Forum celebrates the life of service, devotion, and dignity that Hajiya led, and commiserates with the people and government of Katsina State as well as the children and grandchildren of the nonagenarian.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with His Excellency, his family, and the people of the state on this sad event. We also send our condolences to Her Excellency Hajiya Hauwa Radda, who was a wife of former President Umaru Musa YarAdua,” according to the statement.

“We ask Allaah to ease the account of Hajiya Safara’u, lighten up and widen her grave, and admit her to Al-jannah Firdaus. We also pray to Allaah to uphold the family upon goodness.