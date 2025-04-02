The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engineer Ahmadu Musa Kida on his appointment as the non-executive Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a letter signed by the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, the football-governing body said it was not surprised about Kida’s appointment by the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, given Kida’s proven ability, capacity, demonstrated competence and sagacity in the nation’s oil sector over the decades.

“Your appointment is another testament that a goldfish has no hiding place. Your legacies as the most-impactful President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) ever, as a true leader of the oil sector in Nigeria and internationally, and as an administrator of the highest repute, have eventually found you out as deserving of a higher national assignment, and we heartily rejoice with you.

“The NFF has absolutely no doubt in your capacity to lead the new board to a level of enhanced operational efficiency, restoration of investor-confidence, local content-boosting, remarkable economic growth and the advancement of gas commercialisation and diversification, as envisioned by Mr. President,” Sanusi wrote.

The NFF commended Mr. President for the appointment, while praising Kida’s track record as an adroit manager of men and resources, a lover of excellence and an individual whose endless innovation and gravitas have seen to the remarkable growth of all establishments he has journeyed through on his way to the top.

Kida, a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, heads the newly-constituted 11-member NNPCL board, with Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the Group Chief Executive Officer.