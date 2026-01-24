A newly married woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband with rat poison in Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State. The police confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred in Gauza village. According to the Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shisu Adam, t...

A newly married woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband with rat poison in Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The police confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred in Gauza village.

According to the Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shisu Adam, the victim fell seriously ill after eating a meal prepared by his wife and was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police investigations revealed that the wife confessed to deliberately poisoning her husband’s food.

She claimed that her actions were driven by being forced into the marriage by her parents.

She also admitted to sending her cousin to buy the rat poison used in the act.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse.

Following the investigation, the suspect will face prosecution in court.

The police urge the public to remain calm and to resolve marital or family disputes through legal channels. They warn against taking the law into one’s own hands, emphasizing that such actions can lead to tragic and irreversible consequences.

The Jigawa State Police Command reassures residents of its dedication to protecting lives and ensuring justice across the state.