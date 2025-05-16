Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, says the military is taking steps to counter the recent surge of attacks in the northeast.

General Musa paid an operational visit to the theater command of North East Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri.

For weeks now, Borno state has been on the news for reasons of insecurity.

Many villages have recorded attacks by boko haram terrorists and in some cases, military formations were dislodged.

Now, The chief of Defence staff visited Maiduguri on an operational visit.

He told newsmen that the upsurge of attacks across the state would soon be over as the military have deployed sophisticated weapons to aid the fight against insurgency.

The CDS had a closed door session with top officers and commanders of the theatre.

After several hours of discussions, General Christopher Musa disclosed to journalists that new strategies would be adopted to improve troops operations.

The Defence Chief also visited the Giwa Barracks Maiduguri to ascertain the level of damage caused by inferno weeks ago by an inferno.

He assured that the military would not relent in its efforts in dealing decisively with the insurgents until peace is achieved