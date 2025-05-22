The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has asked the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to refund tuition fees to students who already received loan disbursements after paying out of pocket.

NELFUND’s MD, Akintunde Sawyerr—represented by the Fund’s communications lead, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi—made the appeal during a student engagement session at UNILAG. He said the move would address complaints from students affected by delays in disbursement.

Sawyerr also reminded institutions nationwide not to deny access to students verified under the loan scheme, even if their fees haven’t been paid yet. He emphasized the need for ongoing awareness campaigns and advised student beneficiaries planning to travel abroad to repay their loans as agreed.

Responding, UNILAG’s VC, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola—represented by Prof. Musa Obalola—confirmed that many students have already been refunded, and others will get theirs once they provide correct bank details.

She linked the confusion to a mismatch between the school calendar and NELFUND’s disbursement cycle, and praised the loan scheme as a major step forward in making education more accessible.

NELFUND’s Head of IT, Mr. Wale Ogunleye, said over 7,000 students applied, 5,566 were approved, and 4,636 have received funds so far.

He advised applicants to meet all eligibility criteria and complete uploads on the portal.