The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has resumed upkeep disbursements to student beneficiaries who have successfully updated their bank details from digital wallets to conventional commercial bank accounts. This is according to Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director, Strategic Communications Nigeria...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has resumed upkeep disbursements to student beneficiaries who have successfully updated their bank details from digital wallets to conventional commercial bank accounts.

This is according to Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director, Strategic Communications

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) in a statement.

She said this progress follows efforts to address previous payment delays affecting over 3,600 students.

With their account information now updated on the NELFUND portal, these students have begun receiving their backlog of payments.

Students still awaiting disbursements and using digital-only accounts are advised to initiate a support ticket on the NELFUND portal to gain access for updating their bank details. Alternatively, they may report through their institution’s IT office for assistance.

NELFUND reaffirms its commitment to equitable access and efficient delivery of student support.