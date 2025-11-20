The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has achieved a significant milestone in Ogun State, with its recent sensitization programme in Ijebu-Ife driving increased awareness and uptake of the Federal Government’s student loan scheme....

The outreach, facilitated by Otunba Femi Adewumi and hosted by Dr. Oluwadare Kehinde (Hacco), Executive Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, brought together parents, students, educators, and community leaders to deepen understanding of how to access NELFUND loans.

Following the engagement, institutions in Ogun State have confirmed receipt of the following disbursements for the 2024/2025 academic session:

1. Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science & Technology, Omu-Ajose

Batch 1: 264 students — ₦33,575,000

Batch 2: 59 students — ₦6,997,500

Total: ₦40,572,500

2. Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU)

3,473 students — ₦718,585,000

NELFUND Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, commended the partnership that enabled the programme’s success.

“Our mandate is to remove financial obstacles to higher education for every Nigerian student. The support from community leaders like Otunba Femi Adewumi and Dr. Oluwadare Kehinde shows the power of collaboration between government institutions and local stakeholders,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to expanding sensitization efforts nationwide to ensure students across all geopolitical zones can easily access the scheme.

NELFUND also expressed appreciation to Otunba Femi Adewumi for championing the Ijebu-Ife sensitization initiative, noting that his contribution significantly boosted the programme’s impact.

The Fund restates its dedication to ensuring that all eligible students are informed, supported, and equipped to benefit from the student loan programme.

Additional outreach activities and institutional visits are planned across the country.