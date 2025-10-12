The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the final reopening of its student verification portal for a 48-hour window to allow tertiary institutions yet to complete their student verification exercise to do so....

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the final reopening of its student verification portal for a 48-hour window to allow tertiary institutions yet to complete their student verification exercise to do so.

The portal will reopen at 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 12, 2025, and close at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

This final extension aims to ensure that all eligible students are verified by their respective institutions as part of the ongoing 2024/2025 academic year loan application process.

NELFUND has emphasized that institutions failing to complete the verification within this period will forfeit participation in the current loan cycle—an action that would consequently affect their students’ access to the education loan scheme.

In line with its commitment to transparency and accountability, NELFUND will publish the list of institutions that fail to comply within the given timeframe.

The Fund reaffirms its dedication to promoting equitable access to higher education through a transparent and inclusive management process of the Nigerian Education Loan Scheme.

For inquiries or further information, please contact NELFUND via:

📧 Email: info@nelf.gov.ng

🐦 X (Twitter): @nelfund

📸 Instagram: @nelfund

📘 Facebook & LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund – NELFUND

🌐 Website: www.nelf.gov.ng