The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has extended its student loan scheme to include vocational training centres nationwide, with Enugu State selected as one of the pilot locations.

Speaking during an awareness campaign on Friday, NELFUND’s Executive Director of Operations, Iyal Mustapha, confirmed that the programme will now support individuals undergoing training in trades such as fashion design and other technical skills.

The campaign included visits to the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu College of Education Technical, and the MSME Clinics Fashion and Garment Hub.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive loans to cover tuition fees, upkeep allowances, and essential tools upon completion of their training. Although the final figure for upkeep is still being reviewed, Mustapha stated that transportation-related institutional charges will be factored into the loan package.

“The initiative has already launched in over ten states, but Enugu stands out due to its readiness and infrastructure,” Mustapha said. “The portal for vocational loan applications will open soon, and applicants from Enugu will be referred to designated centres within the state.”

He praised the quality of vocational centres in Enugu, particularly the Fashion and Garment Hub, which he said demonstrated the state’s strong commitment to skill development.

Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser to the Enugu State Governor on Digital Economy and SME Development, and Director General of the Enugu SME Centre, reaffirmed the state’s preparedness. He highlighted that the fashion hub, equipped with 150 industrial sewing machines and modern monogramming tools, can train up to 500 individuals.

IMT’s Acting Registrar, Mrs Patricia Nwanneka, also expressed support for the initiative, noting that continued sensitisation would boost student participation. She assured that IMT would keep promoting the loan programme beyond the campaign period.

NELFUND’s expanded focus reflects the federal government’s increasing recognition of vocational training as a key tool for community empowerment and job creation.