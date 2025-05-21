The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has expressed concern over the low number of student loan applications from Rivers State University.

NELFUND’s Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, made this known during a Strategic Engagement and Sensitisation Campaign held on Tuesday in Port Harcourt. He was represented by Dr. Zino Ugboma, Director of Administration at NELFUND.

Sawyerr stated that while the primary goal of the visit was to strengthen collaboration with the university, an internal review had revealed worrisome statistics regarding student participation in the loan scheme.

He pointed out that data showed a significant disparity in application numbers, with the University of Port Harcourt recording 3,000 applicants, compared to Rivers State University’s 1,500.

“Reviewing our records, we found concerning figures regarding your institution. While some universities have recorded up to 4,000 applicants, the University of Port Harcourt has about 3,000, and Rivers State University has roughly 1,500,” he said. “This is why the managing director requested this visit—to engage with the university leadership directly.”

Sawyerr stressed the need for deeper discussions to identify and resolve the underlying issues.

“We want to understand the barriers. The funds are available and meant for students. Let’s collaborate to find a solution,” he added.

In response, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, acknowledged the low engagement and assured that the university is committed to addressing the situation. He was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Victor Akujuru.

He described the meeting as a turning point in the relationship between the two bodies and pledged active cooperation in the coming weeks.

“We appreciate your concern and effort to understand why our numbers are low. Indeed, 1,500 applications out of nearly 40,000 students is troubling,” he noted.

To demonstrate the university’s seriousness, he said the Vice Chancellor had directed the ICT Director and the Head of Student Affairs to attend the meeting, highlighting the institution’s readiness to find solutions.

Speaking further, Prof. Sunny Orike, Director of ICT, said that the application process involved several steps, which many students failed to complete.

“We’ve established communication channels and a dedicated centre in the city where students can access our services. We’re focused on making the experience more streamlined and user-friendly,” he said.

To bridge the gaps, the ICT department is working on a structured support system to guide students through key processes, offering direct assistance where needed.

“We aim to tag and track students, help them complete forms, and ensure they follow through with all required procedures,” Orike explained.

He also highlighted the importance of continuous training and the need for both students and staff to adapt to digital processes.

Student Union Government (SUG) President, Rizi Owabie, reaffirmed the union’s commitment to promoting the government’s loan initiative. He noted that awareness had been spread through both formal events and personal engagement with students.

Owabie promised to increase efforts in sensitising the student body about the benefits and importance of the loan programme.