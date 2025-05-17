The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has extended its loan programme to include vocational training centres across the country.

During a sensitisation campaign held in Enugu on Friday, Iyal Mustapha, NELFUND’s Executive Director of Operations, announced the expansion. As part of the awareness tour, the NELFUND team visited the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu College of Education Technical, a technical school, and the MSME Clinics Fashion and Garment Hub in Enugu.

Mustapha explained that the initiative aims to provide financial support for individuals pursuing vocational and technical training in fields such as fashion design and other skilled trades.

He highlighted that Enugu is among the first states to pilot the programme. The scheme will cover training fees, provide stipends for upkeep, and supply tools upon completion of training.

Although the exact amount for upkeep is still under review, transportation-related institutional charges will be included in the loan package.

According to Mustapha, the programme has already been rolled out in over ten states, with Enugu standing out due to its readiness and existing infrastructure.

During a visit to the Fashion and Garment Hub, Mustapha expressed optimism about the impact of the programme, noting the quality and variety of vocational centres in the state.

He emphasized that NELFUND will soon open its portal for vocational loan applications. Applicants from Enugu will be directed to designated centres within the state. He reiterated that NELFUND will handle training fees and provide tools and upkeep allowances to participants.

He added that training costs will depend on the fees proposed by the respective centres, and transportation allowances will be part of the overall loan to help trainees commute.

He commended Enugu for being one of the best-performing states in the initiative, while also noting that similar efforts are ongoing in other states. He said the government is increasingly recognizing the value of vocational training in supporting communities.

Meanwhile, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, the Special Adviser to the Enugu State Governor on Digital Economy and SME Development and Director General of the Enugu SME Centre, affirmed the state’s readiness to benefit from the NELFUND initiative. He mentioned that the fashion hub, equipped with 150 industrial sewing machines and advanced monogramming equipment, can accommodate between 300 and 500 trainees.

Acting Registrar of IMT, Mrs. Patricia Nwanneka, expressed support for the initiative, stating that greater awareness would encourage more students to apply for the loan. She assured that IMT would continue educating students about the programme even after the campaign ends.