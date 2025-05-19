The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has started the disbursement of upkeep allowances for April 2025 to qualified student beneficiaries nationwide.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Director, Strategic Communications, Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi.

Mrs. Oluwatuyi said although the majority of payments have been successfully completed, a few students may encounter slight delays due to a recent upgrade to our payment and application processing systems. This upgrade is designed to boost security and improve the efficiency of future disbursements.

She said NELFUND is actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders to swiftly address the delays and ensure that all eligible students receive their payments without further issues.

“Our commitment to transparency, operational efficiency, and timely student support remains steadfast, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We thank all stakeholders for their patience and understanding as we continue to enhance our service delivery for the benefit of Nigerian students,” the statement concluded.